Coimbatore reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 45 new infections of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Health Department said 117 persons recovered from the disease and there were 607 active cases in the district. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.3 % on Tuesday when 51 new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district reported 10 fresh cases. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 143 active cases and 34 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 16 people tested positive. The total number of cases reported in the district so far stands at 42,020, with 41,620 people having recovered. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 stands at 226, while 174 people are undergoing treatment.