Coimbatore reports 436 new cases, seven deaths

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 when samples of 10,567 persons were tested.

The Health Department said that 457 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Monday and the district had 2,992 active cases.

The district's death toll increased to 2,076 after seven more persons died of the disease.

No new deaths were reported in Tiruppur district on Monday for the first time in two months. The toll remained at 773.

A total of 217 new cases took the overall tally to 83,886. The active cases were 1,665 and 234 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 93 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 28,771. The number of deaths in the district increased from 164 to 165 on Monday while 850 persons are undergoing treatment.