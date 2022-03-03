Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 102 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 548 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 1.1 % on Wednesday 3,935 swab samples were subjected to tests and 45 persons were found infected.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2022 8:52:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-43-new-covid-19-cases/article65187449.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY