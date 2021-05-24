Coimbatore reports 4,277 new COVID-19 cases

24 May 2021 22:41 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday crossed 4,000 mark in terms of the daily caseload of COVID-19 cases after 4,277 persons tested positive. This is the highest single day caseload that has been reported in the district so far.

The Health Department said that 2,528 persons recovered from the disease on Monday and active cases stood at 33,325. The district’s death toll rose to 1,048 after 28 more persons died of COVID-19.

According to the Department, different hospitals in the district had 525 beds vacant for COVID-19 patients as of Monday evening. COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) in the district had 655 vacant beds, it said.

Tiruppur district reported its all-time high daily COVID-19 caseload with 1,808 new cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 48,697.

The Health Department reported five deaths, which took the toll to 339. As many as 12,711 patients were active cases in the district.

As of Monday, Tiruppur district had 82 vacant beds in government and private hospitals and 783 vacant beds in CCCs for the patients.

In the Nilgiris, 435 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 15,651.

The toll increased from 70 to 73 on Monday while 2,901 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 1,467 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 44,818. While 848 persons were discharged, 11,810 persons continue to be under treatment. Twelve persons died, raising the toll to 252.

As many as 889 positive cases were reported in Salem. As per bulletin, 38 deaths were reported in Salem, highest to be reported in a single day in the district.

In Namakkal, 737 cases and five deaths were reported.

Krishnagiri saw 833 cases and four deaths. The active cases stood at 8,376 cases as of Monday. A total of 28,882 cases were reported in the district so far.

Dharmapuri reported 381 fresh cases and three deaths. The active cases were 3107. As of date, a total 16,201 cases were reported in the district.