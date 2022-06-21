Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department, 23 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 223 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 3.8 % on Monday when 24 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One person recovered from the disease and the district had 18 active cases. The district’s TPR stood at 2.8 % on Monday when four new cases were reported.

Seven persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Tuesday. A total of 226 persons have died so far, while 39 persons are undergoing treatment.


