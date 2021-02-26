Coimbatore reports 41 cases

26 February 2021 23:55 IST

Coimbatore district reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 55,673 cases.

The Health Department did not report any deaths as the district's toll remained at 683. The district saw 54,604 recoveries and 386 patients were active cases. A total of 48 patients from Coimbatore district were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 18 fresh cases, which took the tally to 18,322 cases. No deaths were reported in the district as the toll remained at 224. As many as 17,978 patients have recovered and 120 were active cases. On Friday, 16 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, four tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,345. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 on Friday while 59 people are undergoing treatment.