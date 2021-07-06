Coimbatore reports 407 new cases

A total of 407 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said 298 persons recovered from the disease and active cases in the district stood at 3,301 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 2,081 after five more persons died of the disease in the last few days.

A day after reporting zero COVID-19 deaths, Tiruppur district reported eight new deaths on Tuesday and the toll touched 781.

A total of 201 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 84,171. The district had 1,737 active cases and the positivity rate was 4%.

A total of 205 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

The Tiruppur Corporation said that there would be no vaccination camps within the Corporation limits on Wednesday due to nil vaccine stock.

In the Nilgiris, 105 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 28,876. The toll stood at 165 in the district while 862 people are undergoing treatment.