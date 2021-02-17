Coimbatore reports 40 cases

Coimbatore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 55,240.

The Health Department did not report any deaths. The district saw 54,128 recoveries and 433 were active cases. A total of 51 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Tiruppur reported 12 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to stand at 18,174. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,834 patients recovered and 118 were active cases. On Tuesday, 17 persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, four persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,285. The toll stood at 48 and 42 persons are undergoing treatment.

Covaxin administration begins at CMCH

As part of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) began administering Covaxin to frontline workers here from Tuesday.

According to CMCH Dean P. Kalidas, 59 frontline workers received their first doses of Covaxin at CMCH on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 5,513 beneficiaries including the CMCH staff members and healthcare workers from private hospitals received the Covishield vaccine shots at CMCH, he said.

Dr. Kalidas said the beneficiaries could choose between Covishield and Covaxin prior to receiving their first dose. However, he noted that the same vaccine must be maintained for the second doses and must not be mixed up. A consignment of 25,600 vials of Covaxin reached Coimbatore on Saturday.

Officials from the Health Department said the Covaxin doses were sent only to CMCH and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore district and that the latter would soon begin to administer the Covaxin shots to the beneficiaries. Over 20 vaccination centres including government hospitals, primary health centres and private hospitals are present in the district.