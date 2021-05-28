Coimbatore reports 3,937 new cases, continues to top T.N.

Tiruppur district sees 1,823 fresh cases, Erode 1,731

For the third consecutive day, Coimbatore district continued to top the State in terms of COVID-19 daily caseload with 3,937 new cases on Friday, despite an apparent dip.

The new cases caused the overall tally to touch 1,59,762. The Health Department reported 33 deaths, which raised the toll to 1,168. As many as 38,336 patients were active cases.

As of Friday, Coimbatore district reported 674 vacant beds in government and private hospitals including 58 oxygen beds and 1,036 vacant beds in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs).

Tiruppur district reported 1,823 new cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 56,354. Twelve deaths were reported, taking the toll to 425. As many as 16,894 patients were active cases.

A total of 131 vacant beds including six oxygen beds were reported to be available at government and private hospitals and 442 beds were available at CCCs in Tiruppur district as of Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 461 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 17,448. The toll increased from 78 to 82 in the district on Friday while 3,333 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 1,731 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 51,401. While 1,246 persons were discharged, 13,965 persons continue to be under treatment. Twenty one persons died, raising the toll to 311.

As many as 929 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 248 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. As per the bulletin, 23 deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 852 cases were reported. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous and the district reported 12 deaths.

Dharmapuri district saw 363 indigenous cases and seven deaths. Krishnagiri district reported 479 cases and two deaths.