Coimbatore reports 389 fresh cases, four deaths

11 October 2020 23:35 IST

Tiruppur district did not report any death on Sunday

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 389 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily case load in the past several days. The district had 4,917 patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres as of Sunday.

The Health Department on Sunday declared the deaths of four patients, taking the district’s death toll to 491. As many as 390 persons from the district got discharged from different treatment centres on Sunday.

Tiruppur district had 1,167 patients under treatment, including the 172 persons who tested positive for the disease.

According to the Health Department, 123 persons from Tiruppur district returned to their homes after recovering from the disease. The district did not report any death on Sunday.

In Salem, as many as 294 positive cases were reported and among the cases, 287 are indigenous, including 151 in Salem Corporation limits. Seven patients have returned from Chennai, Dharmapuri, Erode and Namakkal.

The district reported two deaths. According to officials, a 57-year-old man and a 72-year-old man from Dharmapuri died at private hospitals.

In Namakkal, 159 cases were reported. Among the cases, 16 have returned from Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Theni, Karur and one patient from Uttar Pradesh.

In Dharmapuri 86 indigenous cases were reported, while Krishnagiri saw 88 indigenous cases.

Erode district reported 163 new cases taking the district’s tally to 8,276. While 130 persons were discharged, 1,099 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, taking the districts tally to 101.

In the Nilgiris, 128 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 5,219. The death toll in the district stands at 30 while 799 people are undergoing treatment.