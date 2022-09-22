Coimbatore reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 22, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 58 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 411 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.5% on Wednesday, when 37 persons tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur reported 15 new cases and one death. The Health Department said that 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 100 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.7 % on Wednesday, when 16 persons tested positive.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Health Department said, an 82-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and admitted to Tiruppur Medical College with fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, died due to comorbidities on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app