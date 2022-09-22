Coimbatore reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Health Department said 58 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 411 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.5% on Wednesday, when 37 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur reported 15 new cases and one death. The Health Department said that 14 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 100 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.7 % on Wednesday, when 16 persons tested positive.

The Health Department said, an 82-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and admitted to Tiruppur Medical College with fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, died due to comorbidities on Wednesday.