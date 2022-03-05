Coimbatore reports 37 new COVID-19 cases 

A total of 37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 2,614. As many as 95 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 490 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported eight new cases on Friday. The district had 115 active cases and 19 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 1,052.