Coimbatore reports 366 new cases

Coimbatore district reported 366 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 2,23,861.

The Health Department reported seven more deaths, taking the toll to 2,092. As many as 3,957 active cases were in the district and 271 patients were discharged on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported 185 new cases, taking the tally to 84,703. Three deaths were reported and the toll stood at 784. The district had 1,711 active cases and reported the recovery of 297 patients on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 125 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 29,112. The toll increased from 166 to 167 on Thursday while 858 people are undergoing treatment.