Coimbatore reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

May 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The Health Department said 62 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 320. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday was 11 % when 36 tested positive for the infection. In Tiruppur district, 13 tested positive for COVID-19. As per the Department, 32 were discharged and the total number of active cases was 136. The TPR on Saturday was 8.7 % when 13 tested positive. In the Nilgiris, one tested positive for the infection and four were discharged. The total number of active cases was 10.

