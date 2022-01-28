Coimbatore reports 3,448 new COVID-19 cases

28 January 2022 21:35 IST

A total of 3,448 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Coimbatore district on Friday, which was lower than Thursday’s 3,629 cases. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 2,558. As many as 3,472 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 27,460 active cases. As per Thursday’s data, the total positivity rate of Coimbatore district was 27%.

Tiruppur district reported 1,779 new cases, which was lower than Thursday’s caseload of 1,877 cases. No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 1,037. There were 10,742 active cases and 986 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday. The district’s positivity rate was 29.6% as per Thursday’s data.

In the Nilgiris, 250 people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 39,765. The toll stood at 223, while 2,312 people are undergoing treatment.

