Coimbatore reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

May 02, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district on Tuesday recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department reported that 55 persons recovered and the district had 299 active cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Monday was 11.5%, with 35 people testing positive.

Tiruppur district reported 11 new cases. While 28 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 119. The TPR on Monday was 10.7%, with 13 people testing positive.

In Nilgiris, one death was reported due to COVID-19, and one tested positive for the infection. Four persons were discharged and the district had 10 active cases. On Monday, the TPR was 0.9%, when one tested positive.

