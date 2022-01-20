Coimbatore reports 3,390 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 3,390 new cases of COVID-19, registering an increase from Wednesday’s 3,082 cases.

The Health Department said that 1,189 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 15,926 active cases. Three persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,540.

Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate increased to 27.3 % on Wednesday from the 22 % it had on Tuesday.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district crossed the 800-mark as 897 new cases were reported on Thursday, which was substantially higher than Wednesday’s 756 cases.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the district’s toll remained at 1,033.There were 4,383 active cases and 432 patients recovered on Thursday. Thepositivity rate of Tiruppur district as per Wednesday’s data was 17.3%.

In the Nilgiris, 242 persons tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the district so far to 36,944. The toll stood at 222 while 1,730 people are undergoing treatment.