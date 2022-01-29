Coimbatore reports 3,309 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

29 January 2022 23:43 IST

A total of 3,309 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Coimbatore district on Saturday, which was lower than Friday’s 3,448 cases.

The Health Department reported five new deaths as the toll increased to 2,563. As many as 3,684 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 27,086 active cases. As per Friday’s data, the total positivity rate of Coimbatore district was 26.4%.

Caseload of Tiruppur district continued to decline on Saturday as 1,649 new cases were reported, which was lower in comparison to Friday’s 1,779 cases. One new death was reported and the toll increased to 1,038. A total of 11,380 were active cases and 1,014 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday. The district’s positivity rate was 29.1% as per Friday’s data.

The Nilgiris district reported 236 new cases. The death toll of the district remained as 223 as the Health Department did not report any new deaths. The district had 2,333 active cases and 215 patients recovered on Saturday.