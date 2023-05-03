HamberMenu
Coimbatore reports 33 COVID-19 positive cases

May 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The Health Department said 53 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 279. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Tuesday was 11.2 % when 34 tested positive for the infection.

In the Tiruppur district, eight tested positive for COVID-19. As per the Department, 25 were discharged and the total number of active cases was 102. The TPR on Tuesday was 8.5 % when 11 tested positive.

In the Nilgiris, one tested positive for the infection. Two were discharged. The total number of active cases was 5 and the TPR on Tuesday was 0.9 % when one tested positive.

