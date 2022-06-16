Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 139 active cases on Thursday. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.0 % on Wednesday, when 26 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were six active cases in the district.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive on Thursday. As of Wednesday, 36 people are undergoing treatment.


