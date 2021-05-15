Coimbatore reports 3,124 new cases, 20 deaths

15 May 2021 22:46 IST

Daily caseload of Tiruppur district crosses the 1,000-mark

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 3,124 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said the district had 20,173 active cases on Saturday while 1,222 persons were discharged from hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs).

The district’s official toll increased to 857 after the Department declared that 20 more persons died of COVID-19 between May 7 and 15.

The Department said Coimbatore district had 730 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients vacant as of Saturday evening. Of these, nine were ICU beds, 29 with oxygen support and 692 normal beds.

Different CCCs in the district together had 498 vacant beds, it said.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Saturday with the reporting of 1,008 new cases, which took the overall tally to 35,671.

With the death of a 36-year-old man, the toll increased to 273. The active cases were 5,639 and 29,759 patients recovered so far in the district.

As of Saturday, the district had 130 vacant beds (four oxygen, 116 non-oxygen and 10 ICU beds) in government and private hospitals and 485 vacant beds at CCCs.

In the Nilgiris, 330 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 12,339. The toll stood at 59 on Saturday while 1,603 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 827 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,865. While 635 persons were discharged, 5,497 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 188.

In Salem, 829 persons tested positive of which 429 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 639 cases were reported.

As per bulletin, 12 deaths were reported in Salem. In Namakkal, four deaths were reported.

Krishnagiri reported 680 cases and two deaths on Saturday.

As many as 246 persons were discharged. The number of active cases stood at 4,960 cases. A total of 22,245 cases were reported in Krishnagiri so far.

Dharmapuri saw 289 fresh cases, three deaths and 133 discharges.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 1,085. As of date, a total 13,055 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.