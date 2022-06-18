Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 192 active cases on Saturday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 6.4 % on Friday, when 39 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were nine active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.3 % on Friday when three persons tested positive. The Nilgiris district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. There were 33 active cases in the district.


