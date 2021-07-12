Coimbatore reports 290 new cases

Coimbatore district reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 8,970 swab samples were subjected to test.

The district had 3,905 active cases on Monday while 392 persons recovered.

The Department did not report any death due to COVID-19 in the district on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 157 new cases, taking the overall tally to 85,673.

The Health Department reported the death of a 56-year-old man, causing the toll to reach 801. A total of 1,543 active cases were in the district and 228 persons were discharged on Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 84 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 29,486. The toll increased from 171 to 172, and 876 persons are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 193 new cases. While 153 persons were discharged, 2,742 persons continue to be under treatment.