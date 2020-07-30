Coimbatore reports 289 more cases

Coimbatore district on Wednesday added 289 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases reported, so far, to 4,344.

On Wednesday, new cases were reported from Vedapatti (8), Pollachi (7), Selvapuram (5), Karupparayan Kovil Street at Sanganoor (4), Sulur (4), Tagore Street at Ondipudur (4), Alandurai (3), Rathinapuri (3) and Kovaipudur (3). One case reported from the BSNL quarters at Kalveerampalayam. The quarters was fumigated.

A total of 184 persons including 49 persons from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital recovered from the disease and got discharged. So far, 2,611 persons have recovered from the disease in the district.

Salem saw 123 new cases taking the district’s tally to 3,428. While 2,312 persons were discharged, 1,088 continue to be under treatment. So far, 27 deaths were reported.

Krishnagiri district recorded the highest count of 104 infections for a single day.

This has increased the total number of infections to 924. Of these, 394 people were discharged. As of date, 14 persons have died of COVID triggered complications.

In Bargur, 22 cases were recorded in a single locality forcing limited containment in the neighbourhood. A total of 22 persons tested positive in Chinnakottur village here in Bargur. In its wake, the entire area was cordoned off as containment zone.

Tiruppur district reported 37 fresh cases, taking the overall district tally to 795.

They included four frontline workers – an 24-year-old man who was working as Armed Reserve constable at the office of Tiruppur Commissioner of Police, a 26-year-old woman working as a staff nurse and 45-year-old man who was a nursing assistant at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital and a 23-year-old woman from Perumanallur near Avinashi who was a pharmacist at an urban primary health centre in Tiruppur Corporation limits. Among the new cases was also a one-year-old boy from Dharapuram Block, according to Health Department sources.

Out of the 795 total COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur district, 472 have recovered and 315 are active cases.

Namakkal district reported 25 cases taking the district’s tally to 604. As many as 305 persons were discharged while 294 continue to be under treatment. Five deaths were reported, so far, in the district.

Twenty-three new cases were reported in Erode district taking the total tally to 680.

While 471 persons were discharged, 200 persons continue to be under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

In Dharmapuri, 17 persons tested positive. This has taken the total count to 750 persons.

Eleven persons tested positive in the Nilgiris. The district administration stated that 581 people have recovered and 152 are undergoing treatment. Nine of the 11 who tested positive are believed to have contracted the infection from either visiting other districts or coming into contact with those who visited other districts.