Coimbatore reports 2,781 new cases

Coimbatore district reported reported 2,781 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, registering the highest single day caseload.

The toll escalated to 774 after the Health Department declared that 15 persons died of the disease between May 7 and 10. The total number of confirmed cases reported so far in the district increased to 97,886.

According to the Health Department, the district is expected to cross the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday. Coimbatore district had 13,406 active cases.

The district had 717 vacant beds including 19 ICU beds in different hospitals and 206 beds in COVID-19 Care Centres as of Monday evening.

In its highest-ever daily caseload, Tiruppur district reported 746 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 31,931 cases. Two persons died of the disease, taking the toll to 255. The active cases were 3,654.

In Tiruppur district, 216 beds (oxygen, non-oxygen and ICU beds) at government and private hospitals and 256 beds at COVID-19 Care Centres were reported to be vacant as of Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 179 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 11,118. The toll stood at 53, while 884 people were under treatment.

In Salem, 532 fresh cases were reported. All cases were indigenous and 217 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Six persons died of the disease. In Namakkal, 352 cases were reported.

Erode reported 771 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 27,459. While 677 persons were discharged, 4,046 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 174.

As many as 895 persons tested positive in Krishnagiri. The district reported four deaths. Dharmapuri saw 295 fresh cases, 166 discharges and one death.