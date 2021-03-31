Coimbatore reports 273 new cases, one death

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 273 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 1,551 persons from the district were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

It said that 116 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

The district’s death toll increased to 694 after a 66-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 55 new cases, which took the overall tally to 19,324 cases.

No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 226.

As many as 18,733 patients have recovered and 365 were active cases in the district. On Wednesday, 41 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, 19 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 8,666. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50 on Wednesday while 132 persons are undergoing treatment.