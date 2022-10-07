Coimbatore reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 27 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that 38 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 275 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 3.6 % on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur district reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday. A total of 15 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 65 active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 3.1 % on Thursday.