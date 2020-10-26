Coimbatore reports 253 cases

26 October 2020 23:53 IST

Coimbatore Bureau

Coimbatore district reported 253 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The district had 3,753 patients undergoing treatment at various hospitals and COVID Care Centres, while 193 persons were discharged on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The district reported the death of a 67-year-old patient and the toll so far stood at 538.

Tiruppur district saw 109 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,188. A 60-year-old patient died in the district and the toll stood at 180 so far. The number of active cases in the district fell below the 1,000 mark with 977 persons undergoing treatment. As many as 11,031 patients recovered. On Monday, 114 persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 38 persons tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 6,409, with 244 patients undergoing treatment. The toll stood at 38.

All the 165 cases reported in Salem district were indigenous including 80 cases in Salem Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 76 indigenous cases were reported. Dharmapuri saw 30 cases and Krishnagiri 26. A 71-year-old patient died in Dharmapuri.

Erode district reported 83 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,806. While 95 persons were discharged, 807 persons continue to be under treatment.