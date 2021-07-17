Coimbatore reports 252 fresh COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Coimbatore

17 July 2021 00:06 IST

Tiruppur reports 138 new cases

Coimbatore district reported 252 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,26,404.

The Health Department reported four deaths, which took the district’s toll to 2,126.

As on Friday, the district had 3,284 active cases. A total of 418 persons were discharged on the day.

Tiruppur district reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 86,346. No new deaths were reported. The district had 1,597 active cases and 126 persons were discharged on Friday.

Fifty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 29,750. A total of 917 persons were under treatment.