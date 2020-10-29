Coimbatore reports 251 cases, six deaths

29 October 2020 23:31 IST

As many as 2,739 persons from Coimbatore district are under institutional care for COVID-19 on Thursday including the 251 persons who tested positive on the day.

The district saw 633 persons being discharged, and the toll increased to 553 with six more deaths reported on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the district stood at 42,776 as on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruppur, for the third consecutive day, the daily case load was below the 100-mark with 94 fresh cases. The district reported the death of two persons aged 52 and 87, taking the toll to 189. Of the total 12,497 cases, 960 were active cases and 11,348 patients recovered. On Thursday, 114 patients were discharged in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 39 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 6,556, with 247 patients undergoing treatment. The toll so far stood at 38.

Erode district reported 124 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 10,127. While 83 persons were discharged, 829 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 121 in the district.

Of the 170 new cases reported in Salem, 151 were indigenous including 92 in Salem Corporation limits. Nineteen patients returned from Madurai, Namakkal and Coimbatore. Two persons aged 67 and 77 died of the disease.

In Namakkal, 46 persons tested positive, of whom five returned from Tiruchi, Salem and Karur.

Krishnagiri reported 28 cases and Dharmapuri 21.