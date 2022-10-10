Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 32 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 248 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.4 % on Sunday when 24 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported four new cases. The Health Department said that 11 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 40 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 3.1 % on Sunday when six persons tested positive.


