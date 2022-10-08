Coimbatore reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. A total of 35 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 265 active cases. The district, till October 8, has recorded 3,40,623 cases totally.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.1 % on Friday when 656 swab samples were subjected to tests and 27 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The Health Department said that 15 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 57 active cases. The Tiruppur district, till October 8, has recorded 1,32,179 cases totally.

Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 2.5 % on Friday when 161 swab samples were tested and four new cases were reported.