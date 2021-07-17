Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 241 new cases, two deaths

Coimbatore district reported 241 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

A total of 425 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and active cases in the district stood at 3,100.

The district’s death toll increased to 2,128 after two more persons died of COVID-19.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2.7 on Friday, according to the Health Department.

Tiruppur district had 1,605 active cases of COVID-19, including the 132 fresh cases reported on Saturday.

As many as 121 persons recovered from the disease. A 75-year-old patient from the district died on Friday, taking the death toll to 811. Tiruppur district had a TPR of 3 % on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 60 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 29,810. The number of deaths in the district was 172 while 926 persons were undergoing treatment.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 11:52:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-241-new-cases-two-deaths/article35388482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY