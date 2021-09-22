Coimbatore reports 235 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 235 new cases of COVID-19, registering an increase from Tuesday’s 218.

As many as 237 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 2,165 active cases.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,320 after a 88-year-old woman from Coimbatotre died of COVID-19 at a government hospital in Erode on Monday.

The district’s test positivity rate stood at 2.0 % on Tuesday when 11,179 swab samples were collected and 218 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 101 fresh cases, which took the tally to 92,307.

The overall toll remained at 950 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 937 active cases and 71 patients from the district recovered on Wednesday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Tuesday’s data was 1.7%.