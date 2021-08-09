Coimbatore reports 235 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 235 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death.

According to the Health Department, the district had 2,228 active cases as on Monday and 223 persons had recovered.

A 88-year-old man from the district died on Sunday, taking the toll to 2,194.

Tiruppur district reported 77 new cases and five deaths. While 82 persons recovered on Monday, the district had 852 active cases.

The district has recorded 869 deaths as on date.

Forty-seven persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, taking the overall tally to 30,956. With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the district stood at 30,956. The number of deaths in the district from COVID-19 stood at 186 on Monday, while 501 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 178 new cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 95,245.

Salem reported 85 new cases. According to health officials, 60 cases were indigenous and 13 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal reported 50 indigenous cases. As per the bulletin, five persons died of the disease in Salem and one person in Namakkal. Krishnagiri reported 20 cases and Dharmapuri 30.