Coimbatore reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, Tiruppur sees four

Coimbatore district reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. A total of 29 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 242 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.6% on Monday when 25 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease and the district had 35 active cases.

Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.9% on Monday when four new cases were reported.


