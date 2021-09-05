Coimbatore reports 229 new cases

Coimbatore

05 September 2021 23:24 IST

Tiruppur district records 81 cases

Coimbatore district reported 229 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, registering a drop from Saturday’s 244 cases.

The district had 2,211 active cases of the disease on Sunday and 207 persons recovered.

According to the Health Department, Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2.1 % on Saturday.

A total of 81 persons tested positive in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

The Department said that 82 persons recovered from COVID-19 in the district on Sunday and it had 754 active cases. The district’s TPR stood at 1.7 % on Saturday when it reported 87 new cases of the disease.