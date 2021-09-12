Coimbatore reports 224 new COVID-19 cases

12 September 2021 00:10 IST

Coimbatore district on Saturday registered a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The district reported 224 new cases of the disease against the 235 cases it had on Friday.

According to the Health Department, two persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the district’s death toll to 2,295.

Advertising

Advertising

The district on Saturday had 2,177 active cases of the disease and 218 persons recovered.

The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district stood at 2.2 % on Friday.

A total of 91 persons tested positive in Tiruppur district.

The district had 939 active cases of the disease on Saturday and 72 persons recovered.

A 68-year-old man from Tiruppur died of COVID-19 on Friday and the district’s death toll increased to 937. The district’s TPR stood at 2.2 % on Friday.