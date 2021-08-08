Coimbatore reports 223 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

08 August 2021 00:10 IST

A total of 223 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department said the district had 2,180 active cases on Saturday and 208 persons recovered from the disease. The district’s toll increased to 2,190 after a 60-year-old woman died of the disease.

According to the Department, Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 2.1 % on Friday when 239 persons tested positive out of the 11,588 swab samples tested.

Tiruppur district reported three deaths and 84 fresh cases on Saturday. The overall tally stood at 88,441 cases. The toll went up to 860. There were 867 active cases and 88 persons were discharged on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 54 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 30,859. The toll increased from 183 to 185 on Saturday while 498 persons are undergoing treatment.