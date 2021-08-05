Coimbatore reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

05 August 2021 23:37 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 220 new cases of COVID-19, registering a decrease from Wednesday's 226 cases.

The district had 2,117 active cases on Thursday and 187 persons recovered. Three more persons died of the disease, taking the toll to 2,188.

The Health Department said the district had a test positivity rate of 2 % on Wednesday when 11,304 swab samples were tested and 226 persons were found positive.

Tiruppur district reported 97 fresh cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 88,261.

Five deaths were reported by the Health Department, the highest among all the districts in the State on Thursday and the overall toll went up to 852. There were 874 active cases and 94 persons were discharged on Thursday.

In the Nilgiris, 47 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 30,755. The toll increased from 181 to 182 while 455 people are undergoing treatment.

No major violations in Tiruppur

As new restrictions came into force to prevent further spread of COVID-19 across Tiruppur district, no major violations were reported on Thursday.

Sources in the Tiruppur City Police said about 500 police personnel were deployed in the city limits to monitor violations. All shops except those that sell medicines and milk downed shutters by 5 p.m. and restaurants switched to only parcel service post 5 p.m. A total of 10 check-posts were set up and police pickets were deployed in 12 locations in the city police limits, the police sources said.

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati said four sanitary officers and about a dozen sanitary inspectors would be monitoring shops in all four zones of the Corporation and had been authorised to levy fines for violations.

The Corporation teams, along with the teams from the police and Revenue Department, would monitor the compliance to the new restrictions, he said.