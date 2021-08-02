Coimbatore reports 219 new cases

02 August 2021 23:56 IST

A total of 219 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday, registering a slight decrease from Sunday’s 230 cases.

The Health Department said the district had 2,008 active cases and 174 persons recovered on Monday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 2.1 % on Sunday when 10,867 swab samples were tested of which results of 230 persons turned positive.

Tiruppur district reported five COVID-19 deaths and 90 fresh cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 87,985.

The five deaths were the highest among the districts on Monday as the district’s toll went up to 841. There were 933 active cases and 116 person swere discharged on Monday. The total positivity rate of the district was 1.8%, as 95 out of 5,366 samples lifted on Sunday tested positive.

In the Nilgiris, 44 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 30,617. The toll increased from 179 to 180 on Monday while 532 persons are under treatment.