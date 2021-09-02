Coimbatore reports 215 new COVID-19 cases

02 September 2021 23:54 IST

Coimbatore district reported an increase in the number of new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday with 215 persons tested positive.

The district had 2,084 active cases and 173 persons recovered. Five more persons died in the last few days, taking the toll to 2,273. The Health Department said the district had a test positivity rate of 1.8 % on Wednesday. Tiruppur district reported 90 new cases on Thursday, which was higher than the Wednesday’s caseload of 72. No deaths were reported. The new cases took the overall tally to 90,470. There were 744 active cases and 95 persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 25 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 31,807. The toll stood at 195 on Thursday while 322 people are under treatment.

