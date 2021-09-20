Coimbatore reports 211 new COVID-19 cases

20 September 2021 23:37 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 211 cases of COVID-19.

The district had 2,191 active cases of the disease and 225 persons recovered on Monday.

The death toll of the district increased to 2,318 after a 65-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The district’s test positivity rate stood at 2.1 % on Sunday when 10,070 swab samples were collected and 215 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 92,125.

The overall toll remained at 947 as no new deaths were reported. The district had 908 active cases and 84 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Monday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Sunday’s data was 2%.

In the Nilgiris, 39 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,391. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 196 while 369 persons are undergoing treatment.