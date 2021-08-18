Coimbatore reports 210 case, five deaths

Coimbatore

18 August 2021 23:25 IST

A total of 210 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The district had 2,355 active cases of the disease on Wednesday and 234 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that five more persons died of the disease in the last few days in the district and the death toll increased to 2,227.

Tiruppur district reported 89 new cases on Wednesday. A total of 86 persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 896 active cases.

The district’s death toll increased to 900 after four more persons died of COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 34 people tested positive on Wednesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,342. The number of deaths in the district increased from 189 to 190 on Wednesday while 463 people are undergoing treatment.