Coimbatore reports 207 new cases, two deaths

51 cases in Tiruppur, 13 in the Nilgiris

A total of 207 persons from Coimbatore district tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The district’s toll increased to 693 after two more persons died of the disease. According to the Health Department, a 23-year-old woman died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on March 27, a day after she was admitted to the hospital. A 75-year-old man died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Monday.

According to the Health Department, Coimbatore district had 1,387 active cases and 109 persons were discharged on Tuesday.

Tiruppur reported 51 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 19,269 cases. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 226. As many as 18,692 patients recovered and 351 were active cases. On Tuesday, 36 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 13 persons tested positive and the total number of cases in the district stood at 8,648. The toll stood at 50 and 130 persons are undergoing treatment.