Coimbatore reports 204 new cases, five deaths

20 July 2021 23:58 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 204 new cases of COVID-19.

The district had 2,648 active cases and 328 persons recovered.

The Health Department on Tuesday said tha tfive more persons died of the disease, taking the toll to 2,140.

The district had a test positivity rate of 2.4 % on Monday when 8,540 samples were tested.

Tiruppur district reported 106 new cases, taking the overall tally to 86,818.

One person died, taking the district’s toll to 815.

There were 1,596 active cases in the district and 126 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

In the Nilgiris, 45 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 29,961.

The toll increased from 172 to 173 in the district while 864 people are undergoing treatment.