Coimbatore reports 201 new cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 201 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Health Department, five persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday, taking the district’s death toll to 2,313.

The district on Saturday had 2,201 active cases of the disease and 215 persons recovered.

The test positivity rate (TPR) of Coimbatore district stood at 1.7 % on Friday when it reported 205 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 94 fresh cases which took the tally to 91,937.

The overall toll remained at 946 as no new deaths were reported. The district had 902 active cases and 107 patients from the district recovered on Saturday. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Friday’s data was 1.8%.

Another government school student in Tiruppur district was reported to be COVID-19 positive by the Department of School Education. Officials said that a Class IX boy from Government Higher Secondary School in Iduvampalayam tested positive and was hospitalised on Friday.