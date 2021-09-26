Coimbatore reports 198 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

26 September 2021 00:00 IST

A total of 198 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, registering a slight decline from Friday’s 210 cases.

The district had 2,095 active cases of the disease. The Health Department said that 223 persons recovered from the disease in the district on Saturday.

The district’s death toll increased to 2,329 after four more persons died in the last few days.

The test positivity rate of Coimbatore stood at 1.9 % on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 91 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 92,584 cases.

The overall toll went up to 953 after one new death was reported. The district had 954 active cases and 92 patients from the district recovered on Saturday. The positivity rate of Tiruppur district according to Friday’s data was 1.8%.

Mega camps

The civic body would administer COVID-19 vaccines at 196 places on Sunday during the third mega vaccination drive. The camps would start at 7 a.m. The locations of which the public could get by dialling 1077 or 0422-2302323 or 97505-54321.

The camps would be held at the VOC Park Ground, bus stands and railway junction also.

Meanwhile, the Tiruppur district administration has set a target of 80,210 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday. The first and second mega vaccination drives saw 1,23,163 doses and 89,379 doses being administered respectively, the release said.