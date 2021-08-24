Coimbatore reports 190 new COVID-19 cases

24 August 2021 23:53 IST

Coimbatore district reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 2,34,637.

The Health Department reported four deaths, taking the district’s total toll to 2,245. The district had 2,181 active cases and 223 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Tiruppur district reported 65 fresh cases on Tuesday, which caused its case tally to stand at 89,815.

Five new deaths were reported, the highest among all districts on Tuesday, as the overall toll went up to 920.

The district had 838 active cases and 73 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 30 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 31,545.

The district’s toll stood at 193 on Tuesday while 389 people are undergoing treatment.