Coimbatore reports 1,895 new cases, 19 deaths

13 June 2021 22:37 IST

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 1,895 new cases of COVID-19, registering a decline from Saturday’s 1,982 cases.

The district had 17,617 active cases on Sunday and 2,534 persons recovered.

The Health Department on Sunday said that 19 more persons from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,735.

A total of 820 persons tested positive in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

The district had 15,825 active cases.

The district’s toll increased to 634 after three more persons died of COVID-19.

As many as 1,570 persons recovered in Tiruppur district on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 422 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 25,558. The toll increased from 132 to 135 on Sunday while 3,602 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 1,323 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 76,270. While 1,809 persons were discharged, 11,371 persons continue to be under treatment.

Three persons died, raising the toll to 492.

As many as 855 COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths were reported in Salem on Sunday.

According to health officials, 587 cases were indigenous and 122 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 373 cases and six deaths were reported. In Krishnagiri, 273 indigenous cases and one death were reported and 211 cases and five deaths were reported in Dharmapuri.